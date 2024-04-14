13 Little Caesars Menu Items From The 1990s You Probably Forgot About

From spaghetti buckets to weird pizza crusts, Little Caesars spent the 1990s experimenting with its menu and testing out new flavors and combinations. This was also the era of the "giant pizza war," when three major pizza chains (Little Caesars, Domino's, and Pizza Hut) tried to give consumers the biggest pizza on the market. Little Caesars initiated this battle: The now-discontinued 24-slice Big! Big! Cheese Pizza became one of the chain's most successful items, and prompted changes in competitor's menus. Then, in 1997, the pizza chain introduced the Hot-N-Ready Pizza, a long-running hit that is still a staple.

That's all well and good — but this tumultuous time also saw many failures. The enigmatic and short-lived chocolate ravioli, for example, came and went like a shooting star. And, as any patron knows, that once-successful Big! Big! Cheese Pizza can no longer be purchased. We're here to take a look at 13 discontinued items from Little Caesars' '90s menu that might be gone, but shouldn't be forgotten.