Why Was Little Caesars' Pepperoni Crazy Bread Discontinued?

Mouthwatering cheese and spicy pepperoni tucked inside a buttery bread roll — this dish sounds like a completely innocent and delicious pick for all. If you didn't already know, Little Caesars' did actually offer this combination once upon a time in the '90s. It was a little something called the Pepperoni Crazy Bread. But sadly, despite its popularity, it was eventually discontinued. So what was the problem with the Pepperoni Crazy Bread?

For those that were never able to get a bite, this side item was really just warm breadsticks coated in parmesan cheese and stuffed with extra cheese and pepperoni. Think of something like a mini calzone or an inverted pizza. Fans loved it, so why did it eventually go away? Well, the spicy, buttery bread was always offered under a limited-time run, so it wasn't built to last. With a big menu featuring picks like the large deep-dish pizzas and wings, it seems like Little Caesars simply didn't have the room to keep on this beloved dish. Nevertheless, the Pepperoni Crazy Bread might remain one of the discontinued fast food items we miss most.