Why Was Little Caesars' Pepperoni Crazy Bread Discontinued?
Mouthwatering cheese and spicy pepperoni tucked inside a buttery bread roll — this dish sounds like a completely innocent and delicious pick for all. If you didn't already know, Little Caesars' did actually offer this combination once upon a time in the '90s. It was a little something called the Pepperoni Crazy Bread. But sadly, despite its popularity, it was eventually discontinued. So what was the problem with the Pepperoni Crazy Bread?
For those that were never able to get a bite, this side item was really just warm breadsticks coated in parmesan cheese and stuffed with extra cheese and pepperoni. Think of something like a mini calzone or an inverted pizza. Fans loved it, so why did it eventually go away? Well, the spicy, buttery bread was always offered under a limited-time run, so it wasn't built to last. With a big menu featuring picks like the large deep-dish pizzas and wings, it seems like Little Caesars simply didn't have the room to keep on this beloved dish. Nevertheless, the Pepperoni Crazy Bread might remain one of the discontinued fast food items we miss most.
Fans react to the loss of the Crazy Bread
Before the Pepperoni Crazy Bread debuted, the original Crazy Bread paved the way for its arrival in 1982. The original Crazy Bread was popular, but the pepperoni version became an equally big hit in the '90s. It was discontinued shortly after its limited release, but it did make a brief, limited-time comeback shortly after due to popular demand. Still, the bread was eventually discontinued a second time, much to the disappointment of many fans.
Years after the loss, some Crazy Bread enthusiasts still flock to Youtube to revisit old commercials and express their disappointment at its departure. One fan stated his feelings simply by saying, "90s Little Caesars was king." Others took to Facebook, telling the chain to "bring back the pepperoni breadsticks."
Many other fans have attempted to recreate this classic treat by mixing up their own recipes and sharing them with the masses. But nothing beats the original, and if you're craving a taste, you could always grab a close cousin of the Pepperoni Crazy Bread from Little Caesars.
Alternatives to the Pepperoni Crazy Bread
While the Pepperoni Crazy Bread is gone, at least for now, Little Caesars does have some close alternatives for you to try. Many locations still offer the original Stuffed Crazy Bread, which features the chain's famous breadsticks stuffed with cheese. If you are craving something with a little less mozzarella, the predecessor to the Pepperoni Crazy Bread, the original Crazy Bread, is also still available with its signature notes of garlic and parmesan. If you can't say no to the pepperoni, try out the pepperoni cheese bread for size. This side features 10 pieces of crispy baked bread topped with cheese, pepperoni, and parmesan.
If none of these will cut it for you, you can always try out one of the many secret menu items at Little Caesars to get even closer to the real thing or give something entirely different a chance, like the chain's Loaded Crazy Bread Bites.