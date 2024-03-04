Added Too Much Soy Sauce To Your Dish? Tone It Down With Some Lemon

Soy sauce is a wonderful ingredient in cooking. It's most associated with Japanese cuisine, especially as a dipping sauce for sushi, but soy sauce's uses extend far beyond that. Any time you want to add a deeper, richer salty flavor to a dish — of any cuisine, really — soy sauce is what you should reach for. But as with any salt-based ingredient, it's certainly possible to add too much soy sauce to something, at which point it's going to overpower your dinner.

So what do you do in that situation? Just throw away what you've been working on and start from scratch? Well, you could ... but maybe you don't have to. There are ways to save dishes with too much soy sauce, and chief among them is one of the simplest methods: add lemon juice. Acids naturally counteract salts, offsetting any overly salty flavors. Plus, lemon juice in particular is a versatile flavor that can find a home in most dishes, so along with balancing out salt, it also just adds an extra burst of goodness to your meal.