For Perfectly Seasoned Tofu, Marinade Before And After Cooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The history of tofu is an illustrated story, and its flexibility in many cuisines is unquestionable. It's craftily enhanced with the fruity flavors of Szechuan peppercorns, beautifully crusted with panko bread crumbs, and incredibly scrambled into the consistency of fluffy eggs. Although the humble tofu demonstrates such versatility, there remains potential for enhancing its flavor. What if the answer was to marinade it after cooking as well as before?

Placing this plant-based protein back into the marinade after it's hit the grill or crisped in a frying pan gives the tofu a chance to resoak and the flavors a chance to reload. It's almost like underlining a word you've written down — highlighting those aromas already embedded within the marinading process. It also has the strength to bring back some subtle flavor nuances that may have diminished when the tofu was heated.

Tofu can be marinated for at least 30 minutes before being cooked and then reintroduced to the marinade after to absorb more flavors. Another method for perfectly-seasoned tofu would be to stir cornstarch into the marinade while it's cooking. Then, once off the heat, pour this marinade and starch slurry into the pan with the tofu and let it reduce with the residual heat. A smooth and thickened sauce will be created. It takes little effort to achieve perfectly seasoned tofu; just don't throw out the marinade yet.