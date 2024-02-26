Is There A Difference Between Chinese And Japanese Soy Sauce?

While some people might think that different soy sauces are simply the orange top versus the green one, that simplistic view of sodium levels may only be a little sprinkle of a flavor conversation. Before just grabbing any bottle from the shelf, appreciating the difference between Chinese and Japanese soy sauce will make a difference in every bite. While at first glance, the liquid in the bottle appears similar, the ingredients used to create the different versions develop unique flavors.

As the original version, dating back over 2,500, traditional Chinese soy sauce is primarily slightly fermented soybeans and typically has a strong and salty taste. In contrast, Japanese soy sauce combines wheat with soybeans, which are fermented longer. By adding wheat, the Japanese product tends to be slightly sweeter, thinner, and more robust.

Today, both soy sauces come in regular, light, dark, and even finishing versions as well as specialty options. Many of the grocery available store soy sauce brands are aged for around six months while other specialty offerings can be aged far longer. Similar to some wines, an aged soy sauce can be pricier than the more mass-produced variety. In addition, the longer aging creates a more robust flavor, which can be used as a finishing element versus a flavoring ingredient in a recipe.