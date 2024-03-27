The Chopsticks Restaurant Etiquette You Might Not Be Aware Of

When we eat at Chinese restaurants, we usually eat family-style. That is, we order plates for the whole table, and then share the dishes, everyone serving themselves from the communal plates. Eating family style is a scene that's familiar to many (excuse the pun), and is associated with heartwarming moments of social connection over shared food — as well as the occasional conflict over everything from dining etiquette to who gets the last crispy prawn.

With family-style dining, the portions are large — and in Chinese restaurants, dishes as diverse as dim sum and Peking duck are designed for sharing. Many are so irresistible that it's entirely understandable if your first instinct is to lunge in right away with your chopsticks to take your fill. Except, you shouldn't.

When sharing food, it's generally considered bad etiquette to use the chopsticks you're eating with to grab food from the communal dishes. The reason for this is hygienic: Those chopsticks have been in your mouth, so you shouldn't be poking around with them in food others are going to eat. It makes sense, and logically, the same goes for using your own knife, fork, or spoon to serve yourself from the center of the table. Instead, use a serving spoon or serving chopsticks to fill your plate, then eat from there, refilling as needed.