12 Cooking Tips From Chef David Chang You Should Know

David Chang is one of the most celebrated American chefs. He burst onto the scene in 2004 when his New York City restaurant Momofuku Noodle Bar opened, quickly becoming known for its innovative, exciting cooking. Since this time, the Momofuku empire has grown substantially. At the time of writing, it encompasses six restaurants across three American cities, as well as a Toronto location.

Chang's cooking style has been defined as modern Asian cuisine. His nuanced understanding of ingredients, flavors, and techniques has allowed him to create many iconic dishes, including his much-praised Momofuku pork buns. Given the mouthwatering quality of Chang's dishes, it's no surprise that many people seek cooking advice from him.

As with any chef, Chang has several practical tips for home cooks. He does, however, differ from the norm by being highly philosophical regarding food. Consequently, these helpful tips come alongside conceptual musings on cooking, food, and the responsibility that comes with feeding others. These tips will vastly improve the cooking of every chef who pays attention.