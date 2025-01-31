12 Things You Might Not Know About Conversation Hearts

Every year, once the Christmas decorations and candy are put away at your local supermarket or department store, Valentine's Day-themed items come rolling out in all their red and pink glory. Among the heart-shaped boxes filled with chocolates and stuffed animals with oversized eyes and saccharine-sweet notes written on their bellies are the small, multi-colored candy hearts we've come to call conversation hearts.

Love them or hate them, the sugary and slightly powdery candy hearts have become a symbol of the holiday of love. They're so tied to Valentine's Day that decor like conversation heart throw pillows and other V-day treats like Krispy Kreme conversation heart doughnuts have taken on their iconic shape for the season. You've probably had your fair share of conversation hearts in your lifetime, but have you ever stopped to wonder how they are made, what inspired their creation, or just how popular they really are? It turns out, there's a lot you might not know about these tiny, message-covered candies and their long history. So whether they've just popped up in your local stores seemingly overnight or they've already disappeared just as quickly as they arrived, let's take a moment to appreciate the wonder of these classic candies.