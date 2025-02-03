Costco In Japan Has A Food Court Snack That'll Make You Jealous

Most people go to Costco to get a great deal on bulk items, but the food court is the highlight of the shopping trip for many. The realm of the hallowed $1.50 hot dog combo, which has resulted in the likes of the decadent Costco hot dog hack, continues to draw hungry members with its outrageously low price and healthy portion. While not as much of a cult food destination outside the United States, Costco food courts in other countries also serve up some pretty incredible eats. The retail chain is present in over a dozen countries, each with menu items specific to that geography. Some of these menu items, like the Asia-only Costco bulgogi cake, are inspired by local cuisine. Other international Costco menu items are universal. The mac and cheese bites that Costco food courts in Japan serve belong to the latter category.

A Reddit user posted a picture of the cheesy, carby bites at a Costco food court in Sapporo, Japan, while another person, who tried the snack at an outlet in Izumi City, described them as "gooey, cheesy [with a] nice crunch" — everything you'd want a mac and cheese bite to be.