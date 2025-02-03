Costco In Japan Has A Food Court Snack That'll Make You Jealous
Most people go to Costco to get a great deal on bulk items, but the food court is the highlight of the shopping trip for many. The realm of the hallowed $1.50 hot dog combo, which has resulted in the likes of the decadent Costco hot dog hack, continues to draw hungry members with its outrageously low price and healthy portion. While not as much of a cult food destination outside the United States, Costco food courts in other countries also serve up some pretty incredible eats. The retail chain is present in over a dozen countries, each with menu items specific to that geography. Some of these menu items, like the Asia-only Costco bulgogi cake, are inspired by local cuisine. Other international Costco menu items are universal. The mac and cheese bites that Costco food courts in Japan serve belong to the latter category.
A Reddit user posted a picture of the cheesy, carby bites at a Costco food court in Sapporo, Japan, while another person, who tried the snack at an outlet in Izumi City, described them as "gooey, cheesy [with a] nice crunch" — everything you'd want a mac and cheese bite to be.
Mac and cheese bites plus more
Mac and cheese bites aren't the only Costco Japanese food court find that has us envious; users also found the much-missed Costco combo pizza and a pretty authentic sushi setup, all at Costco's irresistibly low prices. Japan has the highest number of Costco outlets outside North America. Combined with the country's legendary food culture, it's no surprise that Japan's Costco food courts have several mouth-watering menu items.
While not the healthiest Costco food offering, the cheesy bites are a snack that could do well in the United States. Costco food courts in Japan seem to have more Western snacks than their American counterparts with mushroom chicken soup and a bucket of fried potato and chicken sticks on offer.
Hopefully, with all the menu updates, some of these snacks will eventually make their way stateside. While there's still hope for something like the mac and cheese bites, international Costco food court delicacies like the assorted sushi in Japan, which costs about the equivalent of $4.50, or even the decadent Costco meal you can find in France, are unlikely to make it to Costco food courts in America.