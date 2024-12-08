Costco's Bulgogi Bake Is An International Fave, But What Is It?

Costco is a beloved wholesaler here in America, famed across the country (except Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Wyoming where it has no warehouses) for its excellent prices and delicious food court menu. But America isn't the only country with a love for the $1.50 hot dog meal. Warehouses are also spread across nearly every continent.

And just like McDonalds with its laundry list of international-only menu offerings, so too does Costco offer exclusive items depending on the region. One of the chain's best international-only offerings is the bulgogi bake, reportedly available in parts of China, and Japan. It was once on the Costco food court menu in South Korea, but was replaced with a pork bake. The star of the bulgogi bake is the thinly sliced, sweetly marinated beef, but it's enhanced by gooey mozzerella and a nice bite of green onion.

It's somewhat similar to the chicken bake you can get here in the States, actually, in that both are baked into a tube of dough and contain meat and cheese. If you've visited an international Costco location and tried the bulgogi bake and craving hits back home, luckily, you can make a copycat in your own kitchen.