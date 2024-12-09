The Decadent Costco Meal You Can Only Find In France

Many grocery stores offer prepared meals and sides, easily heated up in the oven or microwave at home, and Costco is no different. While Costco's international offerings in the food court frequently impress, such as the Asia-only bulgogi bake, so do the take-and-bake options.

If there's one region of the world that can attempt to claim it has the best cuisine full-stop, it's France, with French Costcos offering a smorgasbord of regional delights. As one Redditor illustrated with photos from a Costco run in France, you can find croque monsieurs with cheese ready to be melted, or you can grab the decadent Savoy specialty tartiflette. (And of course, the cheese section looks epic.)

Tartiflette is a perfect dish to buy in a disposable ready-to-heat container too, because it can be messy and difficult to clean. It's mostly just a massive amount of semi-soft cheese baked on top of a potato, onion, and bacon mixture. It's also a steal at 15 to 20 euro based on weight, since you'd need to spend about the same, if not more, on just the bacon and cheese to make it yourself.