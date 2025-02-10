14 Red Flags You Should Never Ignore At A Deli

Everyone knows that if you want the best sliced meats, cold salads, and sandwiches, you need to head to the deli. Whether you're going to a grocery store deli counter or your neighborhood establishment, delis combine food with a personal experience, and allow you to walk away with delicious grub that's not spent days sitting in a plastic package, and that tastes good and feels fresh. Well, most of the time, that is. Although delis make their money on offering fresh foods to the masses, it's amazing how many of them can miss the mark on the sense of cleanliness and good hygiene that comes with that. Many delis out there are riddled with red flags around the quality of their food and their sanitation, and there can be giveaways that they're places you shouldn't be buying from.

The problem is that a lot of these giveaways can be pretty subtle: Some signs may be sitting behind the counter in plain sight, but will only be noticeable for folks who are aware of them. Others will be related to how the deli clerk conducts their personal hygiene, what kind of equipment they use, and what they're wearing. Plus, developing a keen eye for how the food itself looks is crucial, to avoid disappointment and potential illness.