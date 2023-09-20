The Science Behind Why Some Deli Meats Last Longer Than Others

Deli meat is one of those modern convenience products we probably don't marvel at as often as we should. For most of human history, you couldn't simply go buy a half pound of roast beef or Black Forest ham down the street whenever you felt like it, but now, sandwiches are only a few bucks and a tiny amount of assembly time away at any given time. We say "the best thing since sliced bread" a lot, but deli meat is right there with it.

But while deli meat is a great example of human ingenuity, you've probably noticed that some of your sliced meat lasts a lot longer than others. A week after you open it, turkey might be green and slimy, but that pepperoni has been in there for literally months with no issues. What gives? Why do some deli meats last longer than others? It turns out, the answer has to do with the level of acidity and moisture contents of specific meats, and how fermentation and drying affect their processing.