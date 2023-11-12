Pan-Fried Tuna Patties With Sriracha Mayo Recipe

If you're on the hunt for a quick and delicious seafood dish that's packed with flavor, look no further. Recipe developer Deniz Vergara's pan-fried tuna patties with sriracha mayo are the perfect solution to satisfy your cravings. These crispy, golden brown patties are a delightful combination of tender tuna, aromatic herbs, and crowd-pleasing spices, all complemented by the fiery kick of sriracha mayo.

Vergara tells us, "I like to make these when I'm having crab cake cravings but don't have crab on hand." Luckily, she adds, "I always have cans of tuna on hand." Whether you're a seafood enthusiast or just looking for a new recipe to elevate your weeknight dinners, these tuna patties are the answer you've been searching for. Vergara even notes their versatility by adding, "Sometimes I make smaller patties as hors d'oeuvres." Hello, perfect party appetizers! So, grab your apron and let's dive into the tantalizing world of pan-fried tuna perfection.