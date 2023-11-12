Pan-Fried Tuna Patties With Sriracha Mayo Recipe
If you're on the hunt for a quick and delicious seafood dish that's packed with flavor, look no further. Recipe developer Deniz Vergara's pan-fried tuna patties with sriracha mayo are the perfect solution to satisfy your cravings. These crispy, golden brown patties are a delightful combination of tender tuna, aromatic herbs, and crowd-pleasing spices, all complemented by the fiery kick of sriracha mayo.
Vergara tells us, "I like to make these when I'm having crab cake cravings but don't have crab on hand." Luckily, she adds, "I always have cans of tuna on hand." Whether you're a seafood enthusiast or just looking for a new recipe to elevate your weeknight dinners, these tuna patties are the answer you've been searching for. Vergara even notes their versatility by adding, "Sometimes I make smaller patties as hors d'oeuvres." Hello, perfect party appetizers! So, grab your apron and let's dive into the tantalizing world of pan-fried tuna perfection.
Gather your pan-fried tuna patties with sriracha mayo ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need canned tuna, onion, scallions, cilantro, mayo, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, an egg, lemon juice, and panko breadcrumbs. You'll also use avocado oil for the frying, as well as more mayo and sriracha to make the sriracha mayo dipping sauce. Feel free to also slice up a lemon for garnish.
Step 1: Prep the patty mixture
To a medium-sized bowl, add the drained tuna, onion, scallions, cilantro, 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, salt, pepper, egg, lemon juice, and breadcrumbs.
Step 2: Mix well
Mix well to combine.
Step 3: Form patties
Use a ⅓ cup measuring cup to divide the tuna mixture into 6 equal portions, then use your hands to form patties.
Step 4: Chill
Refrigerate the patties for 15 minutes (or up to 24 hours) to firm up.
Step 5: Mix up the sriracha mayo
Meanwhile, make the sriracha mayo by mixing together the remaining ¼ cup mayo and sriracha in a small bowl. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Step 6: Prep a skillet
To cook the tuna patties, add the avocado oil to a skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Add the patties to the skillet
Add the patties, working in batches if necessary, and cook on one side for 4-5 minutes until lightly browned.
Step 8: Flip the patties
Gently flip with a spatula and cook for 3-4 more minutes, or until lightly browned on the other side. Repeat with the remaining patties.
Step 9: Serve hot with sriracha mayo
Serve immediately with sriracha mayo on the side, as well as lemon slices if desired.
What pairs well with pan-friend tuna patties with sriracha mayo?
"I like to serve these tuna patties over a simple green salad with a generous dollop of the sriracha mayo," Vergara says. "I usually make oven-baked french frieds or sweet potato fries to have on the side, and I use the sriracha mayo as a dipping sauce for them too."
Follow in Vergara's footsteps by pairing your pan-fried tuna patties with a crisp green salad dressed with a light vinaigrette to contrast the richness of the crispy fish cakes. Consider a simple mix of mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and red onion. For a more substantial meal, consider serving the tuna patties with crusty bread or burger buns. You could even create a delicious sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and the sriracha mayo. As another option, serve your tuna patties over a bed of fluffy white rice or nutritious quinoa. These grains soak up the delicious sriracha mayo and provide a filling base for the fish.
How can I customize pan-fried tuna patties with sriracha mayo?
Switching up these pan-fried tuna patties with sriracha mayo is a fun way to tailor the dish to your tastes. Vergara notes, "You can absolutely customize these with seasonings of your choice. For example, if you want crab cake vibes, you can use Old Bay. You can also switch out the herbs for finely diced veggies instead." Chopped bell peppers, celery, or carrots could be added to the tuna mixture for more color and nutrition.
If you're not a fan of tuna, you can try this recipe with other types of seafood like salmon, crab, or shrimp. Alternatively, you can use canned salmon or even mix different types of seafood for a unique blend. Mix in some grated cheese like cheddar, Parmesan, or pepper jack for an extra layer of flavor and creaminess. Experiment with herbs and spices to infuse unique flavors; options include cumin, paprika, or even a touch of curry powder.
- 2 (4-ounce) cans white albacore tuna in water, drained well
- 1 small yellow onion, finely diced
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
- ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon mayonnaise, divided
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large egg, lightly whisked
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon sriracha, or more to taste
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- Lemon slices, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|637
|Total Fat
|48.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|154.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|3.0 g
|Sodium
|788.4 mg
|Protein
|32.5 g