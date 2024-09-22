The Fishiest Kind Of Canned Tuna Might Not Be For Everyone

If you're turned off by skipjack's fishiness, that doesn't have to mean writing it off forever. There are countless ways to upgrade canned tuna, and most of them mask its briniest flavors. Mixing the fish into a nice tuna salad or casserole is your best bet. Before you turn up your nose, know that these humble dishes have come a long way since your mom tortured you with them as a kid. Tuna casserole can be improved in countless ways that will turn it into a weeknight treat, while tuna salad can incorporate all kinds of ingredients you've probably never considered.

As a general rule, any sort of citrus or dairy is going to go a long way towards neutralizing the marine essence of skipjack. The proteins present in milk bind to the fatty acids in tuna and cut the flavor. Likewise, lemon, lime, and even orange have a bright tang sharp enough to disguise fishiness. Another possible solution is to kick up the sweetness: Sugar can cancel out fishy flavor. Half a teaspoon of sugar may do the trick, or even picking a sweet relish for your tuna salad.

At the end of the day, all the tricks in the world may not be enough to tempt you if skipjack's fishy flavor is too much for you to overcome. Luckily, there's more fish in the sea ... literally! A white tuna might be the solution you seek.