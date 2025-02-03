The Tex-Mex Fast Food Chain We'll Probably See A Lot More Of In 2025
Hearty ingredients and bold flavors are the name of the game when it comes to Tex-Mex food. With roots in Native American and Spanish culture, there's a difference between Tex-Mex and Mexican food, especially regarding the heavy amount of cumin used in Tex-Mex compared to traditional Mexican dishes. As an excellent example of what defines fusion cuisine, this regional American cooking style is available at fast food chains like Chipotle and Taco Bell. However, Barrio Burrito Bar is a relatively new competitor in the market and is expected to make a splash in 2025.
The Tex-Mex variety at Barrio Burrito Bar will please all palate preferences. You can choose from burritos, bowls, tacos, and quesadillas — all completely customizable with a wide array of protein, topping, salsa, and sauce options. These fresh, high-quality ingredients are presented in a bar of chafing dishes similar to those at Chipotle and Moe's Southwest Grill, so it's easy to tell the staff exactly what you want.
On top of that, Barrio Burrito Bar offers several sides — from simple fries and chips with salsa to extreme versions of these with protein, toppings, and sauce. The restaurant also has both traditional and Oreo churros with a chocolate dip for dessert and Jarritos sodas to drink.
The origins and expansion of Barrio Burrito Bar
Barrio Burrito Bar is an affiliate of barBURRITO, a thriving business established in Toronto, Canada, in 2005. The restaurant began opening franchises in 2009 and has expanded to more than 350 locations in that market. When the company launched its United States concept in 2020 in Michigan, it was named BurritoBar for trademark purposes.
With continued success, expansion efforts have grown to more than 900 franchise commitments in the United States. This growth is made possible through several area developer and master franchise agreements, the latter of which allows the company to open franchise locations in each specified area, as well as sub-franchise to third parties. Because of that, the restaurant has become one of the fastest-growing Mexican franchises on the continent. BurritoBar USA rebranded in January 2025 to become Barrio Burrito Bar, which adds a vibrant atmosphere and modern dining experience that emphasizes its dedication to innovation and quality.
So, when you have a hankering for Tex-Mex in a tortilla this year but don't know how to roll the perfect burrito, consider looking for a local Barrio Burrito Bar location. It's one of a dozen or so restaurant chains that will be all over the place in 2025, and one of its franchises may open near you.