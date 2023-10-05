What Actually Defines Fusion Cuisine?

If you've spent any amount of time on foodie social media, there is an approximately 100% chance you've seen a post about birria ramen. The mashup of Mexican birria and Japanese ramen has been one of the trendiest dishes of the early 2020s, and it's a textbook example of what people refer to as fusion food: Food that combines ingredients, techniques, and culinary traditions from two or more cultures. However, this broad definition isn't very good, and the term "fusion food" has much broader implications than most people consider.

The trouble is, if you define fusion food as the combination of multicultural cuisines, almost everything we eat could be classified as such. No matter where we come from, our food has been shaped by centuries of international trade, colonialism, and immigration. The term "fusion" in cooking is new, coined by American chef Norman Van Aken in the 1980s, but the idea is as old as trade and travel. To illustrate the challenge of defining fusion food, take another look at birria ramen.

Most people would immediately identify birria ramen as fusion cuisine — what fewer people would recognize is that both birria and ramen are, on their own, fusion foods. Birria was born when Spanish colonizers introduced goats to native Mexicans, and ramen originated when Japan took over portions of China and assimilated noodles into its cuisine. Some restaurants market themselves on specific cultural fusions, like chef Roy Choi's Korean taco truck Kogi, but others serve fusion dishes without realizing it.