A Nationwide Public Health Alert Was Just Announced For These Walmart Empanadas
Walmart shoppers, be warned! If you're a fan of the supermarket giant's snack foods, there's one pick you might want to avoid — the frozen chicken curry empanadas by its Bettergoods brand. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a warning on January 8, 2025 to consumers due to Walmart mislabeling frozen empanadas sold at the chain, as well as an unlabeled allergen contained in the product. The problem is that these chicken curry empanadas may actually be apple cinnamon empanadas, which contain a known allergen: milk.
This blow comes shortly after Walmart had to recall broccoli due to Listeria concerns, although it managed to avoid an actual recall this time around since the product is currently not available in stores. Still, the empanadas in question were packaged between November 20 and 21, 2024, and they were shipped nationwide, meaning consumers still had the chance to get their hands on them.
So, if you had already picked up a box of these, you'll definitely want to consider that the filling may not be what you're expecting. If you or a family member are allergic to milk products, you should throw them away completely (or return them).
How to tell if your empanadas are affected
The apple cinnamon empanada filling contains milk, which can have serious side effects – including difficulty breathing, hives, and vomiting — for those allergic to it. That makes this mislabeling a serious concern, and the distributor of the product has already received several complaints. However, as of yet, there are no reported illnesses or adverse reactions.
If you're not sure whether you've got an affected package on your hands, you'll want to look for the products with best-by dates of May 21, 2026 or May 22, 2026 and "EST. P33967" on the side of the box. The FSIS is urging consumers who find packages of the affected empanadas in their freezers to return or trash them.
If this news has you worried about shopping at Walmart in general now, then check out our list of mistakes people make when buying food from the chain, so you can be better prepared. Alternatively, you could read Daily Meal's round-up of food recalls that will always haunt Walmart to get a better picture of the supermarket's checkered past.