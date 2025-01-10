A Nationwide Public Health Alert Was Just Announced For These Walmart Empanadas

Walmart shoppers, be warned! If you're a fan of the supermarket giant's snack foods, there's one pick you might want to avoid — the frozen chicken curry empanadas by its Bettergoods brand. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a warning on January 8, 2025 to consumers due to Walmart mislabeling frozen empanadas sold at the chain, as well as an unlabeled allergen contained in the product. The problem is that these chicken curry empanadas may actually be apple cinnamon empanadas, which contain a known allergen: milk.

This blow comes shortly after Walmart had to recall broccoli due to Listeria concerns, although it managed to avoid an actual recall this time around since the product is currently not available in stores. Still, the empanadas in question were packaged between November 20 and 21, 2024, and they were shipped nationwide, meaning consumers still had the chance to get their hands on them.

So, if you had already picked up a box of these, you'll definitely want to consider that the filling may not be what you're expecting. If you or a family member are allergic to milk products, you should throw them away completely (or return them).