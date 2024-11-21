A Holiday Egg Shortage Is Upon Us As Bird Flu Cases Continue To Rise

In a holiday season marked with endless egg-based recipes, consumers may struggle to find all the eggs they need. Reports abound of shoppers in popular stores like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods facing nearly empty refrigerators where eggs should be, and it appears as if the problem isn't going to be solved in time for the biggest baking season of the year.

The reason? Ongoing bird flu outbreaks across three states (Utah, Washington state, and Oregon) have impacted the hens laying eggs, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has lowered its estimated egg production from now through the start of next year. Though exact numbers haven't been stated, the agency noted "Table egg production projections are adjusted down in 2024 and 2025 on a slow-growing layer flock and additional losses due to avian influenza." Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control reported that since 2022, 108 million poultry have been affected by the bird flu.