Is All Sweetened Condensed Milk Gluten-Free?

Ah, sweetened condensed milk — that irresistibly rich and creamy treat that makes most of us want to sneak a spoonful straight from the can. If you've ever given into this temptation, you know how delicious — and dense — this spread can be. However, if you're a gluten-free eater, this may evoke suspicion. After all, gluten has a sneaky way of showing up in unexpected places, especially as thickening agents in sauces and spreads. So if you're gluten-free and biting into something made with this sweet spread, will you be safe or sorry?

We've got good news: All commercially available sweetened condensed milk is gluten-free! You can dive right in without having to worry because sweetened condensed milk is exactly what it sounds like. It consists of milk and sugar, where the milk has been cooked down (condensed) to remove water. Thanks to the Maillard reaction, you get a slightly browned, caramelized flavor that's oh-so-satisfying and perfect for those dessert (and dinner!) recipes.