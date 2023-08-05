The 10 Best Store-Bought Gluten-Free Cake Mixes

Gluten is a protein found in several grains, including wheat, barley, and rye, and it's what makes bread soft, chewy, and so satisfying. This protein is also responsible for the shape and texture of breads, pastas, pastries, and more. Unfortunately, gluten also frequently causes allergic reactions in those who have Celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Thankfully, the rising awareness about gluten and its range of side effects has created a demand for tasty alternatives and gluten-free cake mixes that will satisfy cravings and keep you feeling good.

The web is full of gluten-free recipes, meals, and products that are made with alternative flour or without grains; however, for those who love baking, a truly remarkable replacement can be hard to find. Baking without traditional wheat flour is an intricate science that requires precise measurements, the right blend of ingredients and additives, and careful attention to texture and consistency. Gluten-free flours tend to absorb more moisture than traditional flour and some have a grainy texture, which means baking a moist, yet light and fluffy cake can be especially challenging. Thankfully, over the years, bakers and food makers have expanded their brands and products to offer store-bought cake mixes that are gluten-free, easy to make, and downright delectable.

Whether you've always refrained from gluten or you are simply trying to make healthier choices, these cake mixes are a step in the right direction. Any one of these options will take the guesswork out of creating delicate and flavorful cakes that everyone will love.