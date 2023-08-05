The 10 Best Store-Bought Gluten-Free Cake Mixes
Gluten is a protein found in several grains, including wheat, barley, and rye, and it's what makes bread soft, chewy, and so satisfying. This protein is also responsible for the shape and texture of breads, pastas, pastries, and more. Unfortunately, gluten also frequently causes allergic reactions in those who have Celiac disease or gluten intolerance. Thankfully, the rising awareness about gluten and its range of side effects has created a demand for tasty alternatives and gluten-free cake mixes that will satisfy cravings and keep you feeling good.
The web is full of gluten-free recipes, meals, and products that are made with alternative flour or without grains; however, for those who love baking, a truly remarkable replacement can be hard to find. Baking without traditional wheat flour is an intricate science that requires precise measurements, the right blend of ingredients and additives, and careful attention to texture and consistency. Gluten-free flours tend to absorb more moisture than traditional flour and some have a grainy texture, which means baking a moist, yet light and fluffy cake can be especially challenging. Thankfully, over the years, bakers and food makers have expanded their brands and products to offer store-bought cake mixes that are gluten-free, easy to make, and downright delectable.
Whether you've always refrained from gluten or you are simply trying to make healthier choices, these cake mixes are a step in the right direction. Any one of these options will take the guesswork out of creating delicate and flavorful cakes that everyone will love.
1. King Arthur Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix
You've likely stumbled across the brand King Arthur Baking Company thanks to its wide selection of products and the fact that it's been around for ages. However, when it comes to gluten-free cake, you should try the King Arthur Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake Mix. Whether you're a traditional baker or a homemaker, you and your family will appreciate the rich chocolaty flavor and the moist texture that you can achieve with this mix. You'll never suspect it's gluten-free!
This chocolate cake mix is not only Certified Gluten-Free by the non-profit Gluten-Free Certification Organization, which has a standard for ingredients and conducts facility audits, but it's also Non-GMO Project Verified and non-dairy. It's hard to find a delicious dessert that checks so many boxes.
Over 800 reviewers have rated this mix and given it a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. Shoppers raved about the decadent, moist texture — you'll need four eggs for this mix to make it happen — and the reasonable price compared to some other brands. At just over $7, bakers can make two round layers and fill them with homemade chocolate icing, a large sheet cake topped with whipped cream, or 24 cupcakes for their gluten-free friends.
2. Simple Mills Vanilla Cupcake & Cake Mix
Simple Mills Vanilla Cupcake & Cake Mix ranks high among gluten-free foodies because it offers a fluffy, light texture, but is still made with only seven simple ingredients, all of which you can pronounce and recognize. In fact, the brand as a whole is making waves among healthy eaters for its range of products that are less processed than some competitors but don't sacrifice all of the things we love about dessert.
The secret is that Simple Mills uses coconut sugar to curb our cravings in this mix. When compared to plain old white sugar, coconut sugar has a more natural, rich flavor, a crunchier texture, and actually contains a few nutrients. You can find minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium, and potassium in coconut sugar. In addition, it has a slightly lower glycemic index, which means it won't cause your blood sugar to rise as quickly as some other sweeteners.
Checking off multiple boxes, this mix is certified gluten-free, grain-free, corn-free, plant-based, non-GMO Project Verified, and paleo-friendly. This option is slightly more expensive at approximately $8 and it only contains enough mix for one 8-inch round cake.
3. Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Vanilla Yellow Cake Mix
Another tried and true brand, Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Vanilla Yellow Cake Mix has made the list of best store-bought gluten-free cake mixes. Not only is the brand itself a favorite among those with Celiac disease but this particular mix is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon and has over 1,100 reviews. Customers who have tested the products believe its texture and taste are superior to other gluten-free brands and even some traditional cake mixes on the market. This mix is a must-have in your pantry for unexpected cravings and creativity, such as filled cupcakes, layered cakes, and much more.
Bob's Red Mill started in the early 1980s when gluten-free diets and products weren't all that common. However, with the idea that great-tasting food should be possible for everyone, the brand developed some of the highest standards of testing for gluten, and now have an impressive, completely gluten-free facility where it makes high-quality products. On top of that, this product is also kosher.
Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Vanilla Yellow Cake Mix has a delicate, airy texture and notes of sweetness that work well on its own. However, it also serves as a perfect base for more inventive recipes, making it a top choice among other brands. This product has a label full of clean ingredients and it comes in a large package, which is often hard to come by in gluten-free options. For 19 ounces, this product is reasonably priced at $7.99.
4. Krusteaz Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake
Krusteaz Cinnamon Swirl Crumb Cake will make your gluten-free mornings, menus, and desserts easy and breezy. Just add water, eggs, and oil and this mix is an effortless dessert that is packed with fluff and flavor but without harmful ingredients, such as artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.
This cake mix stands out among the rest because of the cinnamon, which is an excellent touch that eliminates any need for frosting or extra toppings. And it also has the desired dense, moist texture and consistency that other gluten-free brands struggle to achieve. Use Krusteaz Cinnamon Swirl as a cake or muffins if you need a sweet treat for you and your gluten-free friends. Although gluten is excluded, there's just as much added sugar as a typical cake mix, with 21 grams listed on the ingredients label.
Instead of containing gluten, this mix utilizes millet, which is often considered healthier than white flour because it contains protein, fiber, vitamins, and other minerals. Millet flour makes perfect sense when making a crumb cake because it provides a flaky texture as well as a nutty flavor. Gluten can often cause digestive issues and upset your overall gut health. Millet, however, is a smart alternative because it contains fiber and probiotics that are better for digestion.
5. Swerve Sweets Yellow Cake Mix
Next time you are shopping for a health-conscious dessert, reach for Swerve Sweets Yellow Cake Mix. This brand can be whipped up in about 20 minutes and it's not only gluten-free, but also has zero added sugar. Diets that contain large amounts of added sugar are more likely to struggle with health problems, such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. It can be difficult to find a satisfying cake mix that helps you achieve your health goals. However, Swerve Sweets offers yellow and chocolate cake mixes that are stable enough to support layered cakes with plenty of creamy filling and are fluffy enough for cupcakes.
Texture can be a tough factor to master when it comes to gluten-free baking. Without the protein that gives dough its shape, gluten-free desserts tend to be crumbly or dry. That's not the case with Swerve Sweets and it only takes water, three eggs, oil, and a splash of vanilla.
In addition to impeccable flavor and texture, this cake is keto-friendly, grain-free, and carb conscious, if you can believe it. For a slightly higher price of about $10, this mix is worth the cost. Just ask the 1,300 reviewers who have rated it 4.5 stars on Amazon.
6. Udi's Gluten-Free Brownie Mug Cakes
Mug cakes go way beyond dorm rooms and are actually a perfect treat for late-night snacks, last-minute gatherings, and more. Fortunately, Udi's Gluten-Free Brownie Mug Cakes allow those who stick to a gluten-free diet to partake in this simple-to-make dessert. Just add water and you've got a chocolate cake. What's better than that? Udi's is a trusted gluten-free brand that customers know and love. It's high in added sugar but, overall, it's a convenient treat to have on hand for busy nights.
This cake mix is also certified by the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, which ensures it meets the highest standards of kosher dietary restrictions. With a rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon and over 500 ratings, it is clear that Udi's mug cakes are a favorite among gluten-free consumers. Shoppers praised it for being beyond simple to make, affordable for even those on a budget, and full of rich, chocolatey goodness.
In addition, the mix is priced low at approximately $3 for a box of four mug cakes. With next to no prep and only one mug to wash for cleanup, this dessert leaves plenty of time for fun toppings, such as whipped cream, pudding, sprinkles, and more to take this dessert above and beyond.
7. Pamela's Vanilla Cake Mix
Pamela's is another well-respected brand on the market for the gluten-free community and its vanilla cake mix deserves recognition for its superb feel, flavor, and versatility. Pamela's has consistently offered top-quality gluten-free products including everything from pizza dough and breads, to pancake mixes. The distinction between these items and typical brands is so small that Pamela's is even used by those who aren't gluten intolerant but are looking for a high-quality brand that is produced with care and detail.
Pamela's facilities especially stand out among other brands because of its strict standards and gluten testing, which makes it an excellent resource for gluten-intolerant shoppers but also those with celiac disease. For example, the Food and Drug Administration requires products to undergo testing and to have 20 parts per million or less of gluten present to be considered GF certified. Pamela's takes it one step further to ensure that all of its products test at 10 ppm or less.
Over 200 hundred Amazon users have rated this cake as 4.4 stars and pointed out that this mix is not only for non-gluten eaters but is also dairy-free and non-GMO. The mix is great on its own, as well as a reliable base for pineapple upside-down cake, apple spice cake, carrot cake, and lemon or coconut cake. This versatile mix will change the way you bake gluten-free forever.
8. Namaste Foods Gluten-Free Lemond Pound Cake Mix
Tackle your sweet tooth with Namaste Foods Organic Gluten-Free Lemon Pound Cake Mix and you won't be missing gluten any time soon. This brand comes from a family-owned company that specializes in healthier products that accommodate a long list of dietary restrictions and only uses simple, clean ingredients. If traditional chocolate or vanilla cake doesn't excite you, try out its decadent, moist lemon pound cake. This mix is made up of a blend of white rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, arrowroot powder, and xanthan gum to stay gluten-free and achieve a moist texture that tastes amazing and guilt-free.
Most Namaste Foods products are non-GMO and made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. They are also free from the top 14 most common allergens and verified Kosher. This pound cake mix is simple to make, requiring three eggs, butter, and milk, but it's also easy to upgrade. This product is 18 ounces and is approximately $7, earning it a place high on our list of favorites.
9. Miss Jones Baking Co. Keto Chocolate Muffin & Cupcake Mix - Gluten Free
Miss Jones Baking Co. Keto Chocolate Muffin & Cupcake Mix is a gluten-free dream for your palate. The mix is a seamless blend of tasty flavors and health-conscious ingredients, which isn't always a given when it comes to processed foods. Miss Jones has mastered a smarter choice for dessert with a superior consistency, all without compromising big flavors. The best part is that the cake will satisfy your sweet tooth, but also has no added sugar. Instead, the cakes are perfectly sweetened with monk fruit extract, which is considered keto, paleo, diabetic, Weight Watchers-, and Atkins-friendly.
Moreover, this mix also contains 6 grams of protein in every serving to satisfy your desire for a healthy option. This makes it an excellent option for people who are trying to get a protein boost in their diet, but are still craving something indulgent. It's also responsibly sourced and doesn't contain artificial flavors or hydrogenated oils.
Rated four stars by over 2,300 reviewers on Amazon, Miss Jones Baking Co. gluten-free Keto Chocolate Muffin & Cupcake Mix is a reliable and well-loved option. If you are a vegan, you don't have to miss out on the fun either, as the frostings are vegan-friendly and gluten-free too!
10. Cup4Cup Yellow Cake Mix
Cup4Cup Yellow Cake Mix Gluten-Free is another unforgettable option when it comes to indulging in delicious cake but without gluten. This particular mix comes in a package of 1.3 pounds.
Cup4Cup is true to its name and uses 1:1 gluten-free flour, which takes all of the guesswork out of measurements and delivers on taste, texture, and performance. Customers can rest assured that this cake mix is non-GMO and kosher, making it an ideal choice for a variety of shoppers.
Cup4Cup Yellow Cake Mix Gluten-Free has received rave reviews on Amazon, boasting a rating of 4.5 stars from over 900 customers. The reviews make note of the mix's sweet but light flavor and the moist texture that doesn't get dried out while baking. The mild taste makes it an ideal base for more intricate toppings, and frostings, and works well when fruit, chocolate, and more are added. In addition, the large package is reasonably priced at approximately $8, which means you can stock up and always have enough for cupcakes, a layered round cake, or a large sheet cake.