Sweetened Condensed Milk Is The Ingredient Your Cookies Deserve

Sweetened condensed milk — which is sometimes referred to simply as condensed milk — isn't as complicated as it might sound. Or tastes. With its rich and multi-dimensional flavor profile, it is easy to think that sweetened condensed milk has many more ingredients than it does. But the thick, gooey concoction is actually pretty basic: Sweetened condensed milk is made from milk that has been sweetened with a lot of sugar and condensed down to a luxurious syrup. As much as 60% of the water in milk is evaporated through heating, and the final product is up to 45% sugar, which is why sweetened condensed milk is so thick.

If you're wondering if sweetened condensed milk can be made at home, the answer is yes, and it only takes four or five ingredients: milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Making your own also gives you the option of switching out dairy milk for plant-based milk, or sugar for other sweeteners such as syrup or honey. You can also add cinnamon, butter, or other flavors you might like to try.

Homemade sweetened condensed milk can be stored in the refrigerator for approximately one month; and for three months in the freezer. Be advised that because of its high sugar content, it won't freeze solid. Cookies made with sweetened condensed milk can be kept on the counter; they will stay fresh for about a week — if they last that long.