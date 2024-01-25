All You Need Is A Little Condensed Milk To Sweeten Up Overnight Oats

Whether you prefer them boiled over the stove or baked into a cookie, oats are a nutritious, satiating, and versatile food. Among the many ways to prepare them, one of our favorite oat dishes is overnight oats. A combination of old-fashioned oats, paired with some milk and an assortment of fixings, then stored for a few hours in the refrigerator, overnight oats are a convenient, no-cook bounty of parfait-style oats perfect for enjoying any time of day. As much as we love them, oats have an inherently neutral flavor that benefits from added flavor, and if you like your overnight oats on the sweeter side, a dash of sweetened condensed oat milk will take them from drab to fab.

Sweetened condensed milk is a thick, creamy, and concentrated expression of milk made by simmering regular milk to reduce its water content. Once its texture has shifted, sugar is added to give it its signature sweetness. Introducing sweetened condensed milk to your overnight oats is an easy way to give it a dulcet twist.

Thanks to its concentrated flavor and texture, you only need a small amount of sweetened condensed milk to transform your overnight oats into a rich and decadent treat. Not only can it improve the flavor of the oats, but it also facilitates a luxurious and velvety texture that enhances the mouthfeel of the dish. And because it's crafted with simple, commonly used kitchen ingredients, sweetened condensed milk pairs seamlessly with other classic overnight oats fixings.