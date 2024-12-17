Costco Shoppers Are Fuming Over Holiday Candy Inflation

Costco is known for its loyal customer base, driven by great products at great prices. Now, though, shoppers are irate over the perceived shrinkflation of a favorite holiday candy treat: Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark. As the candy treat gets more expensive but allegedly offers less and less product, one TikTok commenter claiming to be a Costco bakery employee says the price of cocoa is ultimately to blame — and they appear to be correct.

As of this writing, cocoa trades on international markets for nearly $12,000 per tonne, the highest price for cocoa since April 2024 (via Trading Economics). By comparison, coffee, another tropically grown commodity getting noticeably more expensive, is just $327 per tonne. The price of cocoa is up 179% in 2024, and it's nearing the peak of a price surge that began with a cocoa shortage in 2023. Since cocoa is so expensive, the Kirkland brand has likely had to adjust its peppermint bark recipe and price for the product to remain commercially viable, meaning consumers pay more money but receive less product.