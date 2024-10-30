How International Travel Played A Part In Trader Joe's Origin Story

Lately, it seems like everyone's lining up for Trader Joe's mini tote bags and cauliflower gnocchi, but there was a time when everyone's favorite quirky grocery store was just a small, regional chain in the Los Angeles area. Interestingly, if it wasn't for Boeing inventing the 747 in the late 1960s, T.J.'s might not have even stood a chance. The company's origin story owes quite a lot to a boom in international travel back when the actual Joe behind the brand — Joe Coulombe — came up with the concept around the same time commercial airliners started to take flight.

When the first 747s started jetting off across the ocean in 1969, Coulombe wisely surmised that there could be a market for educated grocery shoppers who were developing a taste for more gourmet, international products like coffee and cheese, and thus a grocery store began. He even chose a name that would give the store a counterculture, global vibe that set it apart from other American supermarkets.