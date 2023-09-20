The Tin Foil Ball Hack For Grill Grate Cleaning Will Save You In A Pinch

Grilling is great — and don't let the fact it isn't summer anymore squash your hopes for a backyard BBQ because you can still have fun grilling in the fall. But while grilling is great, it can come with a plethora of headaches. Fortunately, there are workarounds for seemingly all of these. Charcoal won't stay lit? Put a paper towel soaked in oil in the coals. Are things sticking to the grill? Rub the grates down with leftover meat fat. Having some trouble getting the grill lines right? Treat the grill like a clock.

But while all of these are issues, the single most challenging problem to solve — and arguably the most important to the quality of your food — is dealing with a dirty grill. Stuff gets caked on there and just won't come off, and there are all sorts of methods to deal with it — but the best might be one of the simplest because all it requires is tin foil and a pair of tongs. That's right: all you might need to clean your grill is some balled-up aluminum foil, whose abrasive qualities are shockingly effective.