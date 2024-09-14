Wrap-And-Cook Foil Dinners Make Weeknights So Much Easier

What goes into these meals? A traditional wrap-and-cook foil dinner uses onions, potatoes, and carrots, along with ground beef or sausage, but you can use whatever ingredients you want with this cooking method. There are just a few things to consider with the first being your choice of protein.

Chicken, pork, beef, and fish are all good choices, but some foods cook quicker than others, including delicate pieces of fish. For this reason, you want to make certain that the filets you choose are uniform in size so each packet cooks at about the same rate. Consistency in size and thickness is important for whatever protein you choose if you want everyone eating at about the same time. That said, if there's one meat you don't want to use in these packets, it's steak. This cut of meat is all about the sear and you will not get that in a foil packet.

Vegetable choice is also important. Veggies with a high water content like bell peppers, tomatoes, and zucchini will help keep your meat tender and juicy. If you choose root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, or turnips, you can zap them in the microwave or even blanch them so they get a head start and cook at the same rate as the less hearty vegetables you might pair them with. If you are slicing your chosen veggies, it's best to do so by creating small, uniform cuts. This will help ensure an even cook. What you will love about these meals is you can eat them right out of the tin foil, with no plating required.