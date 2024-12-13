A Genius Texas Roadhouse Hack Has Been Sitting In Front Of You This Whole Time
Steakhouses like the chain Texas Roadhouse are a family-favorite spot to go to when a steak is the only thing you want to eat. Whether you want a sirloin, a ribeye, a porterhouse, or a Dallas filet, this restaurant delivers. But steak is not only expensive; these slices of meat are rather large and easy to share, especially if you take advantage of this hack to make the ultimate steak slider with free food that is served before your sizzling meat comes to your table. Per a TikTok post, Texas Roadhouse warm rolls are served to your table with a little cinnamon honey butter and can be used to make an incredible slider.
Consider this one of the best dishes at Texas Roadhouse that isn't on the menu because once you try it, it might become your go-to order. Simply slice open your rolls, spread a little butter, cut a thin slice of steak, pile it on the buttered roll, and you've got yourself a slider. This is perfect if you have young kids with bigger eyes than stomachs. They get a little steak, and you don't have to pay for an extra meal.
What steak should you order?
What type of steak should you order to create your steak sliders using the rolls Texas Roadhouse serves you? A Fort Worth ribeye or filet medallions are excellent choices. Both are mouthwatering and delicious but easier to slice up since neither cut is bone-in. You can also ask your server if she or he will toast your rolls to give the bread that golden, crispy crunch that will make your steak sliders taste that much better.
If you want to recreate these sliders at home, you have several options. You can make some Texas Roadhouse Copycat Rolls as long as you have the one ingredient needed at each step, which is butter. Or you can do it the easy way and pick up a batch of Texas Roadhouse rolls and butter, fresh or frozen. If you place an order online for pick-up or delivery, you can order a batch of these rolls to take home to eat, or if it is around the holidays, some Texas Roadhouse restaurants will sell them to you frozen.