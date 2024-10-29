Your Steaks Are About To Cost A Little Bit More At Texas Roadhouse
For many, Texas Roadhouse is where you go to get an affordable steak dinner — or enjoy one of the chain restaurant's other best dishes. Unfortunately, we have some bad news for fans — Texas Roadhouse is raising its prices again. This marks the fourth time in just two years that it has raised its prices.
Luckily, it's not a steep increase — prices have increased just 0.9% this time, which is significantly less than the previous increase of 2.2% earlier this year. Meanwhile, last year's increases were 2.7% and 2.2%, in October and April, respectively. The new prices have actually already gone into effect, having started in September — so you may have already eaten at Texas Roadhouse since the price increase and not even noticed.
How much does a steak meal cost now?
Even with the price increase, the steak dinners and other favorite Texas Roadhouse dishes are still affordable, as even the most expensive steak on the menu has only gone up in price by $2 — the 23-ounce porterhouse t-bone is now $34.99 at the Texas Roadhouse location in Teterboro, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the 12-ounce New York strip has also increased by $2 and is now priced at $23.99 and the 6-ounce sirloin is now 50 cents more at $14.49.
However, the prices do vary by location — for example, the 12-ounce New York strip is priced at $27.99 and the 6-ounce sirloin is $16.99 at the Corona, California location. To find out how the prices fare at your closest location, you can check the website, call and ask an employee, or simply stop in to see for yourself. All in all, the prices shouldn't be too different from what customers are used to, given the small increase of just 0.9%. This hasn't slowed the pace at the popular restaurant chain, and recent earnings reports show continued company growth, so fans can call ahead to get on the wait-list at Texas Roadhouse.