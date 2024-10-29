Your Steaks Are About To Cost A Little Bit More At Texas Roadhouse

Even with the price increase, the steak dinners and other favorite Texas Roadhouse dishes are still affordable, as even the most expensive steak on the menu has only gone up in price by $2 — the 23-ounce porterhouse t-bone is now $34.99 at the Texas Roadhouse location in Teterboro, New Jersey. Meanwhile, the 12-ounce New York strip has also increased by $2 and is now priced at $23.99 and the 6-ounce sirloin is now 50 cents more at $14.49.

However, the prices do vary by location — for example, the 12-ounce New York strip is priced at $27.99 and the 6-ounce sirloin is $16.99 at the Corona, California location. To find out how the prices fare at your closest location, you can check the website, call and ask an employee, or simply stop in to see for yourself. All in all, the prices shouldn't be too different from what customers are used to, given the small increase of just 0.9%. This hasn't slowed the pace at the popular restaurant chain, and recent earnings reports show continued company growth, so fans can call ahead to get on the wait-list at Texas Roadhouse.