Salad-Eating Etiquette In France Is Extraordinarily Strict

One of the best parts of global travel is eating abroad and discovering the ways and customs of the country you are visiting. For example, the French have strict rules for how and when to eat, and they start before you even pick up your fork. The first rule you must follow is to always keep your hands in plain sight of your tablemates, a custom that goes back to the time when it was important to reassure others that you were unarmed.

The rules for eating a salad are especially strict. One thing the French always do when preparing a salad is to tear the leaves into bite-size pieces by hand. Large pieces are difficult to eat, and using a knife to cut lettuce will make the leaves turn brown. If you find yourself with a too-large leaf, do not cut it into a smaller piece. Simply use your utensils to fold the piece into a more manageable size so as not to offend the chef by insinuating that they don't know how to make a salad.

Often, bread is served with a salad and can be used to push the greens onto your fork. However, bread has its own set of rules. It is never placed on a plate; it is simply placed on the table next to your plate, and it must be placed right-side-up. Setting the bread upside down is considered bad luck.