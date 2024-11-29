The Popular Condiment Brand With One Of The Unhealthiest Ranch Dressings

When it comes to ranch dressing, the nutrition facts and ingredients can vary greatly between brands. Some are packed with saturated fat, calories and sugar, while some have more wholesome ingredients. One of the unhealthiest options? Ken's Steakhouse Ranch.

Looking at the nutrition facts for Ken's ranch, the total fat is 15 grams for a single 2-tablespoon serving. That includes 2.5 grams of saturated fat — which makes up for about 15% of the recommended daily limit. 2 tablespoons isn't a whole lot, so the amount of fat increases if you end up having more than the serving size. Comparing this to a healthier ranch option, Marzetti Simply Ranch Dressing, helps put it into perspective — this option contains just 4 grams of fat, which accounts for about 5% of the recommended daily limit, in the same sized serving.

Unfortunately, many of Ken's dressings are some of the unhealthiest store-bought dressings that you can buy. However, if Ken's is your favorite ranch out there, there's no need to stop buying it altogether — as long as you keep its nutrition facts in mind and enjoy it in moderation.