Rick Steves' Simple Advice For The Best Meals Abroad

You're strolling the streets of Italy on a summer evening and realize you're hungry for dinner — how should you go about finding the perfect place? First, stay clear of the tourist traps. These areas, typically near popular monuments or museums, cater to tourists with a simpler menu and Instagram-ready facade. Prices might be higher, and the atmosphere won't usually give you an idea of what locals experience when they dine out.

Sometimes, just walking around in a quieter part of town until you see somewhere that looks good and has local patrons is the best way to find a tasty local meal, and it can lead to memorable experiences partially because you have no expectations going in. Surely, if you happen to strike up a conversation at a bar or a park throughout your trip, asking locals for their recommendations can be a good way to find a hidden gem.

Next, try to taste local and seasonal specialties. Doing your research before traveling to see what a region is known for can help, but restaurants also often have a daily menu written on a chalkboard or posted in a window that features unique dishes and uses seasonal produce. Step out of your comfort zone and trust the chef by ordering one of these daily dishes — maybe you'll discover a new favorite.

Speaking of which, Steves' final tip encourages the same spirit of emboldened eating: Eat fearlessly. He urges travelers to try "things you've never had in places you've never been," leaning into the uncertainty and novelty of travel by tasting unfamiliar dishes that will become memories of bravery and excitement, whether or not you end up liking them. Just make sure you're careful to avoid food poisoning while traveling — that's a memory you don't want to take home with you.