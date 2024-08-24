Ina Garten's Salad Dressing Rule You Should Never Forget

When it comes to advice on salad preparation and serving techniques, there's hardly a more knowledgeable and experienced chef to learn from than the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. She has plenty of tips and tricks to use when serving salads, from the seemingly obvious such as buying ingredients in season or thoroughly washing and drying your greens, to the less-obvious, such as serving salads with cold ingredients closer to room temperature or dressing grain-based salads while still warm.

One of her best salad-related tricks, and also somewhat of a life lesson, is to use the "less is more" approach with your dressings. This is especially important when serving guests since it gives them a chance to add more if they want, rather than being forced to face a puddle of something they dislike. You can also leave the dressing on the side when serving a salad, so whoever's involved can decide for themselves how much dressing is too much.