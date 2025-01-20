The Unusual Way Kellogg's First Sold Cereal Before Hitting Up Stores

Kellogg's Corn Flakes have been around for a long time, and in those 100+ years of history, there are some unusual quirks. For a company that essentially invented cereal advertising, it may seem unusual that Kellogg's Corn Flakes were first advertised and sold primarily by mail. Even more unexpected, the cereal's first customers were sanitarium patients.

As a young man, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg was the famous administrator of a well-known Seventh-day Adventist sanitarium in Battle Creek, Michigan. The bizarre origin story of Kellogg's Corn Flakes is that Kellogg believed flavorful foods were a font of sin and sexual corruption, and sought to make healthy but plain meals for his patients with the help of his wife, Ella, and his brother, William. One of their focal points was promoting good digestion.

While experimenting with new recipes in 1894, they discovered a process to make crispy wheat flakes they called Granose, the world's first flaked cereal. Four years later, a refined version of the process was applied to maize, and Kellogg's Corn Flakes were born. The Kelloggs soon began mailing advertisements for Corn Flakes to John's former patients, and fulfilling mail orders for the cereal.