The Bizarre, Accidental Origins Of Kellogg's Corn Flakes

The most exciting part of the grocery store is unquestionably the cereal section. When you take a turn down the aisle, you'll immediately be besieged by an astounding array of colors and cartoons. These striking visuals are rivaled only by the fun, flavorful foods in the various boxes.

However, not all breakfast cereals are created equal. Some of the oldest cereals still on shelves remind us of a time when breakfast bowls weren't quite as bombastic as they are today. Cereals like Kellogg's Corn Flakes are some of the few remaining callbacks to this era. In fact, Corn Flakes were created as an intentionally bland breakfast option. They were invented at the tail end of the 1800s by John Harvey Kellogg, his wife Ella Ervilla Eaton, and his brother William Keith Kellogg. John Harvey Kellogg was the director of a health resort in Michigan, and a deeply religious man who believed that the modern (at the time) diet was responsible for all manner of sin — literally. He felt that flavorful foods led folks into other forms of temptation, and his commitment to spreading the gospel of a dull diet played a part in setting the family on the path that led to the creation of Corn Flakes.