Why Kitchen Nightmares' Oceana Grill Episode Is Nearly Impossible To Find

Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" is one of the most iconic culinary reality shows ever. However, in nearly 20 years of Ramsay eating bad food, yelling about standards, and helping chefs fix them, some episodes have stirred controversy. Few more than the lost Oceana Grill episode, which spawned two lawsuits over a decade.

Season 4 of the U.S. show visited Oceana Grill (sometimes just called Oceana) a seafood restaurant just off of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans. According to the restaurant's attorneys, the owners didn't realize Oceana would be so negatively depicted in a show called "Kitchen Nightmares." Alleging misrepresentation, their 2011 lawsuit failed to keep the episode from airing but was later settled out of court.

In 2018, a Facebook page for the UK version of "Kitchen Nightmares" shared a clip from the Oceana episode, prompting another lawsuit. Attorneys alleged that the Facebook post violated the settlement terms of the 2011 lawsuit which stipulated that "Kitchen Nightmares" could not air clips of the Oceana episode without financial compensation, or by including the restaurant's current condition. The post was removed and the lawsuit was eventually dismissed, but the episode remains missing from legitimate streaming sites.