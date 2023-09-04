Whatever Happened To The Black Pearl After Kitchen Nightmares?

It's been said that any publicity is good publicity, but nothing quite pushes this wisdom to its limit like "Kitchen Nightmares." Appearing on an internationally televised show provides small businesses a level of advertising they could never achieve by their own means, but on the flip side, you can rest assured that those business owners are going to come off as ill-tempered oafs who couldn't run a bath, much less a restaurant. Plus, appearing on any Gordon Ramsay program means being used as fodder for the chef to fill his swear jar.

"Kitchen Nightmares" has a controversial history, accused of fabricating drama on multiple occasions. Producers have intentionally overbooked restaurants and pressured businesses into hiring incompetent chefs, and one restaurant even sued Ramsay, accusing him of faking vomiting over its food. Despite that, it's arguable that no restaurateurs hold more animosity toward the celebrity chef than the owners of the Manhattan seafood joint The Black Pearl. The restaurant appeared in season 2, episode 5 of "Kitchen Nightmares." Four days after airing, it permanently closed. In the aftermath, its trio of owners unleashed a barrage of insults on Ramsay, blaming him for their failure.

"Kitchen Nightmares" was canceled in 2014, but the series is slated to return on September 25, 2023, exactly 15 years after the Black Pearl episode aired. To mark the occasion, let's see what went wrong with the eatery and how it compares to other businesses featured on the show.