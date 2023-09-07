Did DownCity Survive After Kitchen Nightmares?

With its interesting name, vibrant decor, and appearance on two "Kitchen Nightmares" episodes, DownCity had its shot at survival. The restaurant was featured in Season 3, Episode 7, and then again in a "Revisited" episode in Season 4, Episode 5. The initial taping stands out as particularly interesting due to the foul mouth and abrasive nature of one of the owners. Indeed, Abby Cabral, who was also the general manager, gave Gordon Ramsay a run for his money with her rage-induced verbal lashings.

DownCity was an established restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, when Cabral and her business partner Rico Conforti took over. While Conforti worked in finance and was unfamiliar with what it took to run a restaurant, Cabral was a restaurant industry veteran with 33 years under her belt. Still, as the original episode laid out, the restaurant suffered from poor management due to her aggressive style. Conforti was rightfully concerned about the state of his investment and called on Ramsay for help.

With such terrible management, you might be surprised that DownCity was able to turn things around — at least for a while. Unfortunately, the restaurant closed in December 2011 due to financial reasons. "We had been struggling. Like everyone else, we were hit with the bad economy and didn't know how to break out of the slump we were in," Cabral explained in Providence Monthly.