Whatever Happened To Blackberry's From Kitchen Nightmares?

Like many restaurants featured on Chef Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares," Blackberry's was plagued by internal conflict. Located in Plainfield, New Jersey, the soul food establishment was a true family affair, as owner Shelly Withers leveraged her mother's entire retirement fund to launch it. However, Withers' tyrannical operational style and unpalatable food failed to draw customers, which led Ramsay to develop a brand-new menu (along with giving the restaurant an image makeover). Sadly, even Ramsay was not able to rescue Blackberry's and it closed in 2013, per its Facebook page.

According to a statement posted on the social media platform, the establishment would continue to offer private catering services and planned to move to another location at some point in the future. While it appears that the catering arm of Blackberry's was still active in 2019, the new location never materialized.

In the episode, Withers appeared extremely reluctant to heed Ramsay's advice, even when the rest of her staff was on board. And based on reviews that were posted online, that reluctance seemed to be her undoing.