What Is Strawberry Milk Really Made Of?

For many of us, our childhood milk came in three distinct flavors: Regular, chocolate, and strawberry. That pink carton or bottle was usually nestled with the other two flavors in a Neapolitan-colored stack and often was the least popular option. Perhaps there was something oddly artificial about the milk's soft pink color or its sweet flavor (or maybe children are just more likely to reach for chocolate than fruit).

But is strawberry milk actually made with real strawberries? Or is it as artificial as it looks? Though there are plenty of recipes out there for homemade strawberry milk made with real strawberries (typically by cooking the berries down to make a syrup), off-the-shelf strawberry milk is another story. A little research into ingredient labels shows that most milk brands with a strawberry variety have "natural flavors" listed as an ingredient, though few actually have "strawberries" listed as an actual ingredient.