For The Love Of Halloween, What Is The Actual Flavor Of Candy Corn?

Candy corn is as divisive as a seasonal food can be. It's the most hated Halloween candy in America, yet millions of tons of the stuff are sold each year. It's ignited countless arguments, but while we've been fighting over whether or not candy corn tastes good, a bigger question seems to have slipped right by us. What the heck is that flavor to begin with? It's sugary, of course, but there's more to it than that, a subtle, yet unmistakable hint of something that can only be described as "candy corn."

Like the mysterious flavor of bubblegum, the only thing you can accurately compare the taste of candy corn to is itself. But there has to be something behind that flavor, some magical Willy Wonka-type blend of ingredients that come together to create something unique. So, what exactly is it?

If you thought the secret of candy corn's flavor could be found in its ingredients list, think again. The largest manufacturer of candy corn is Brach's, and the key flavoring agent the company lists among its ingredients is ... "artificial flavor." So helpful. However, there is another ingredient listed that provides a better clue: honey. In fact, Brach's website describes the product as having "the real-honey flavor candy corn connoisseurs stand by." So there you have it — candy corn is honey-flavored. But is it really? There's clearly more going on with those mysterious "artificial flavors," and the answer only grows murkier when you look at other candy corn brands.