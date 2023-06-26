We Finally Know How Bubble Gum Got Its Iconic Pink Color

Bubblegum can technically come in a number of colors and flavors, but there's only one hue iconic enough to take the treat's name: Bubblegum pink. Chances are, it's the first color you think of when you think of gum (which, surprisingly, can help you burn some calories), but have you ever stopped to wonder why bubblegum and pink go hand-in-hand? Usually, a candy's color is linked to its flavor, but bubblegum flavor is an enigma of its own. It doesn't taste like anything else, and as it turns out, the taste and color have nothing to do with one another.

Bubblegum being pink was actually the result of pure necessity. Back in 1928, a 24-year-old accountant named Walter Diemer was working for the Fleer Chewing Gum Company, and in his spare time, he enjoyed toying with the company's gum recipes. This hobby paid off in a big way when Diemer struck on the perfect formula for a new chewing gum that was elastic enough to blow bubbles with. There was only one problem; his creation was gray – hardly an appealing shade for candy. So, Diemers went looking for food dye and discovered that Fleer only had one color on hand – a diluted shade of red that turned the grey gum into a pale pink. This color became the standard for every batch of bubble gum that followed.