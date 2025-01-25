The Route 66 Roots Of The Iconic Cheeseburger

At least five different people claimed to invent the hamburger as we know it, making for a hazy origin story shrouded in mystery that may never be solved. The cheeseburger's origins are slightly more traceable but no less murky, since there are numerous points on the map that have tried to lay claim as the home of this culinary concept.

Today it's hard to imagine a time before cheeseburgers — for many, a burger isn't complete without a slice of cheese among its toppings. Anecdotes and local lore seem to agree that this celebrated combination was invented sometime between the 1920s and the 1930s, but beyond that, the specifics are up for speculation. The invention was probably inevitable, but there's one place that was sited beside the western end of Route 66 that has strong claims to instigating this burger topping before other eateries.

Though it's no longer standing, a humble sandwich stand in Pasadena, California proudly claimed the cheeseburger as its creation, and the city continues to celebrate this legacy. Of course, it didn't take long for the phenomenon to become a nationwide delicacy, and the rest is history.