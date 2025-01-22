The Only Peanuts You Should Be Using For Homemade Peanut Butter

If you enjoy peanut butter, making it at home may just put you off the store-bought stuff. Simple to prepare with just a few ingredients, homemade peanut butter can be tweaked to exactly how you like it, but you must start with the right peanuts. In a chat with Daily Meal, Markita Lewis, MS, RD, Marketing and Communications Manager for the National Peanut Board, gave us the lowdown on picking the right kernel for your homemade peanut butter.

As the main component of peanut butter, the kernels you use must be suited to being turned into butter. The flavor, texture, spreadability, and even shelf life of homemade peanut butter are all affected by the type of peanuts used. Lewis tell Daily Meal, "I typically use Runner peanuts for homemade peanut butter. The kernels for Runner peanuts are mostly uniform in size, which makes them perfect for evenly roasting so that your peanut butter has a consistent taste every time."

There are four common varieties of peanuts found in the U.S., and the good news is that if you end up using the wrong kind, your peanut butter won't be terrible. It just won't be as good as it could be. "There's no wrong type of peanut to use when making homemade peanut butter," explains Lewis, "but I wouldn't recommend using Virginia peanuts ... because of their large size and premium characteristics."