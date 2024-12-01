How To Properly Freeze Extra Peanut Butter Without Destroying Its Flavor

Peanut butter tends to get used pretty quickly in most households if you have fans of PB&J, frequently use it to add some protein to morning smoothies, or make a lot of peanut butter cookies for school bake sales. However, there are definitely times when you may find your jar of this spread is getting close to its "use by date" and you want to freeze it. The good news is if you have an ice cube tray and some plastic wrap, it is easy to do.

You do not want to put a jar of peanut butter straight in the freezer. If that's your first instinct, ignore it. No one wants a massive glob or a brick of frozen peanut butter. It makes it difficult to work with. If you freeze it the wrong way, it is not only going to be difficult to use, but it is going to result in a change in texture and taste. This is one of those foods that actually does better if you freeze it into individual portions so it is easy to use. This is why ice cube trays come in handy.