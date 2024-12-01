How To Properly Freeze Extra Peanut Butter Without Destroying Its Flavor
Peanut butter tends to get used pretty quickly in most households if you have fans of PB&J, frequently use it to add some protein to morning smoothies, or make a lot of peanut butter cookies for school bake sales. However, there are definitely times when you may find your jar of this spread is getting close to its "use by date" and you want to freeze it. The good news is if you have an ice cube tray and some plastic wrap, it is easy to do.
You do not want to put a jar of peanut butter straight in the freezer. If that's your first instinct, ignore it. No one wants a massive glob or a brick of frozen peanut butter. It makes it difficult to work with. If you freeze it the wrong way, it is not only going to be difficult to use, but it is going to result in a change in texture and taste. This is one of those foods that actually does better if you freeze it into individual portions so it is easy to use. This is why ice cube trays come in handy.
How to freeze it
Simply scoop your creamy or chunky peanut butter into the ice cube tray compartments, cover it with plastic wrap, and freeze it for a couple of hours. Then, pop them out of the trays and store your peanut butter cubes in a freezer-safe plastic bag until you are ready to use. This will help prevent the dreaded freezer burn. If you are freezing natural peanut butter, you need to make certain that the oil and the spread are not separated prior to freezing. Just give it a good stir so it is properly mixed before you prep it and pop it into the freezer.
When it comes to thawing your peanut butter, don't be in a hurry. Place it in the fridge and let it raise its temperature slowly. This will ensure the consistency isn't altered and tastes as good as when you first opened the jar. After thawing one or two cubes, you'll discover this makes for the perfect amount to smear on toast, an English muffin, or your go-to sandwich bread. You can also add them in their frozen state to a peanut butter and jelly milkshake or that peanut butter and banana smoothie.