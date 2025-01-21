Take Your Homemade Peanut Butter To The Next Level With These Expert Tips

If you're a peanut butter lover, then you may want to try your hand at making it at home. Not only can you save yourself some money, but you can customize it exactly to your liking. Plus, some store-bought peanut butters can be quite unhealthy. To find out all of the tips and tricks to make the best homemade peanut butter, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Markita Lewis, the Marketing and Communications Manager for the National Peanut Board.

If the idea of making your own peanut butter is intimidating, Lewis has assured us that it's a super easy process — one that is very difficult to get wrong. She says, "Buy your favorite roasted peanuts, throw them in a grinder or blender, and let the machine do the work for you. You'll get creamy (or crunchy if you don't grind as long) peanut butter that's delicious, spreadable, nutritious, and affordable every single time!"

Though it's an easy process, there are a couple of things to keep in mind to ensure the best result, and Lewis shared some of her expert tips, as well as her ideas on how to customize your homemade peanut butter to take it to the next level. Plus, your (not so) hard work will pay off. That homemade peanut butter will last for up to three months, if stored in an airtight container and kept in the fridge.