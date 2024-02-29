The Clever Tip For Making Peanut Brittle Without A Candy Thermometer

While store-bought candies and confections like Reese's peanut butter cups and Snickers bars are certainly delicious, there's something extra special about homemade sweets. A few mouthwatering options that come to mind include rich butter toffee, caramels, and chocolate truffles. There's also crunchy peanut brittle, which is sweet and nutty and easy to make in bulk.

This confection is made by dissolving sugar in a combination of water and corn syrup and bringing it to a boil. Then, peanuts are stirred in, and the confection is left to cook until it reaches 300 degrees Fahrenheit. The whole thing is finished by removing the candy from the heat and mixing in butter and a pinch of salt for flavor, as well as baking soda to create a crunchy, hard candy. Then, it's spread on a baking sheet, left to harden, and cracked into pieces.

Now, while that sounds simple enough, if you don't keep an eye on your mixture, it can easily turn out over or undercooked. That's why most people who prepare this sweet use a candy thermometer to ensure the mixture gets up to temperature. However, if you don't have a candy thermometer, it's still possible to make this sweet. All you have to do to find out if your peanut brittle is ready to be removed from the heat is to drop a bit of the syrup into cold water and see if it forms brittle strands. If so, you're ready to finish up your confection.