The 2 Ingredient No Fuss Peanut Butter Cookies You Deserve

If you've ever found yourself craving peanut butter cookies, you've probably had to head to the kitchen and spend quite a bit of time baking up a storm before you could sink your teeth into some. You probably also had to have a fair few ingredients on hand, such as flour, eggs, and butter.

But, for those who don't have these items in their pantry, this can throw a bit of a wrench in your plans. Luckily, even if you don't have a ton of baking staples on hand or extra time to spare, there's still a way to get your hands on these tasty treats — by making quick and easy two-ingredient peanut butter cookies.

This recipe calls only for powdered sugar and peanut butter and requires just over 10 minutes of your time to whip up. Of course, there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind as you make this recipe. Otherwise, your cookies risk not working out, and you'll still be left drooling after this sweet dessert.