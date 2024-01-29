The 2 Ingredient No Fuss Peanut Butter Cookies You Deserve
If you've ever found yourself craving peanut butter cookies, you've probably had to head to the kitchen and spend quite a bit of time baking up a storm before you could sink your teeth into some. You probably also had to have a fair few ingredients on hand, such as flour, eggs, and butter.
But, for those who don't have these items in their pantry, this can throw a bit of a wrench in your plans. Luckily, even if you don't have a ton of baking staples on hand or extra time to spare, there's still a way to get your hands on these tasty treats — by making quick and easy two-ingredient peanut butter cookies.
This recipe calls only for powdered sugar and peanut butter and requires just over 10 minutes of your time to whip up. Of course, there are a couple of caveats to keep in mind as you make this recipe. Otherwise, your cookies risk not working out, and you'll still be left drooling after this sweet dessert.
How to make these two-ingredient peanut butter cookies
To get started on baking this treat, you'll need 1 cup of peanut butter. Now, one of the first things to know is that the type of peanut butter matters. For this treat, you're going to need natural peanut butter. Unlike your standard brands of peanut butter, natural peanut butter doesn't contain added ingredients, namely extra oils, which can cause your cookies to ooze and prevent them from setting. It's also important to note that while you want to go with natural peanut butter, it can separate pretty easily. Make sure that it's well combined before starting to bake your cookies.
Once you've got your peanut butter mixed, plop it into a bowl and combine it with ½ cup of powdered sugar. Powdered sugar typically contains a small amount of cornstarch, which helps your dough form and also gives your biscuits a melt-in-your-mouth texture once they're baked.
When the dough is well mixed, chill it in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Then, roll the dough into balls, place them onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and bake the cookies in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. Once the cookies are out of the oven, you can eat them once they're cool, or you can dust them with more powdered sugar or drizzle them with melted chocolate. When you've mastered the recipe, you can also consider stirring in chopped nuts, chocolate chips, or a dash of cinnamon to the dough to mix things up.
Other ways to make peanut butter cookies with just two ingredients
Besides mixing peanut butter and powdered sugar, there are other ways to make tasty peanut butter cookies without the need for multiple ingredients. One easy method is to swap the sugar for ½ cup of pitted dates, blended finely in a food processor to form a paste.
Another option is to mix the cup of unsweetened peanut butter with 4 tablespoons of honey or 2 to 3 tablespoons of maple syrup. You can use this mix as a tasty no-bake cookie recipe, or bake them in the oven for around 10 minutes. Just note that if you use honey, you may want to bake the cookies for a couple of minutes less than if you make them with maple syrup, as honey bakes faster. You can also use one mashed banana mixed with ½ cup of peanut butter for an alternative spin on this recipe.
So, the next time you've got a cookie craving, try out a two-ingredient recipe instead of slaving away in the kitchen. The results will be just as tasty, much easier, and won't call for piles of baking items that you might not have in your cupboard.