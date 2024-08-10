How Boiled Peanuts Became A Classic Southern Delicacy

Food rations given to enslaved people were often insufficient to fuel them through the long days of labor in the fields, so many supplemented their diets by planting small gardens or "patches." These patches contained plants typically grown in North America but also plants native to their home. This allowed them to preserve what they could of their culture and heritage while adding to the meager diet of themselves and their families.

In his book "An Irresistible History of Southern Food," author Rick McDaniel cites a former research staffer from Colonial Williamsburg as saying that archeological evidence proves that peanuts were just one of the crops grown in the small plots of land used by the enslaved. Other crops include collards, onions, and pole beans. Often, the rations provided didn't include vegetables, making the patches essential for nutrition.

Since the 18th century, people have gathered at "peanut boils" to cook large amounts of peanuts. However, peanut boils weren't just a way to cook the beans; they were also a social event and an opportunity to strengthen friendships and bonds. These events continue today in some parts of the South, including Crenshaw County, Alabama, which boasts the World's Largest Peanut Boil. But this dish isn't strictly for events — they can be found at roadside stands, sold from the backs of pickup trucks, and in gas stations all over the South.