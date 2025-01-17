Here's How Long Caviar Will Last Once You Open It

Whether you are serving your caviar with cornmeal blinis and Champagne at a New Year's Eve party, whipping up some scrambled eggs with lobster and caviar for Sunday brunch, or just piling the salty, briny pearls onto your favorite potato chips while you binge watch the latest, you might find you have some leftovers. Caviar is too expensive to waste, and it has to be kept cold at all times. In fact, if it has been left out at room temperature for more than an hour, it's no longer safe to eat. Still, you shouldn't freeze it unless you are looking to change its taste and texture — and not for the better. So, that leaves the fridge for storing leftovers.

The type of caviar you have influences its longevity, as higher quality caviar typically has a longer shelf life. That said, once you peel back the lid on the tin, air becomes the great nemesis of this luxury food. Beautiful, buttery Beluga caviar doesn't have a long time to linger. You are going to need to eat it within one or two days. Nutty-tasting Ossetra caviar or grainy Sevruga can stay fresh for up to three days after opening. However, where you store them in your fridge matters, too.